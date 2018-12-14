Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

It's time to take the call for equal laws

There was loud music being played at 10 pm on Wednesday at the Karyavattom Campus, unlike other working days.

Published: 14th December 2018 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

Collector K Vasuki at the event

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There was loud music being played at 10 pm on Wednesday at the Karyavattom Campus, unlike other working days. The unusual activity was part of a one-day long campaign demanding equality for men and women at the Kerala University campus. The campaign was organised by the Kerala University Research Students Union. " There is a need for change. Four years ago, we fought against the system where the campus library used to close at 6 pm. The hostel curfew was set at 6.30 pm. Thankfully, in 2014, Kerala University passed a rule allowing students to use the library for 12 hours. However, even now the library closes around 8 pm. Students are also not allowed to walk freely around the campus after 9 pm. The rules are different for both genders which is sad," said Vishnu KP, chairman,  Kerala University Research Students Union.

The event marked the launch of a campaign 'campus@24', which demands equal rules for men and women irrespective of gender and to extend working hours, providing flexible timings to use computer labs, research labs and library, similar to campuses at Central Universities. The event began with a free civil service orientation session, followed by an honouring ceremony for 25 students who have passed the UGC  NET exam last year. P P Ajayakumar, pro-vice-chancellor, Kerala University inaugurated the function. While delivering the inaugural address he spoke about the importance of providing lab facilities for research students. "Foreign universities and even central universities follow the pattern of keeping the campus open throughout. It is important to provide access to the lab and library at odd hours for academic purposes," said Ajayakumar.

Lekshmi Prabha, vice-chairperson,  Kerala University Research Students Union, presided over the function. "We are all research students. I have even seen my male classmates sleeping in the science lab at night. If that is acceptable, why can't we females use the lab after 8 pm?. Research oriented subjects need an extra amount of time in labs. It is a protest against the questioning towards our morality," informed Lekshmi.  

'Chat with collector', a chat show was organised as part of the campaign. Collector K Vasuki spoke about the need for a green campus with zero waste environment. She also promoted the need for equal opportunities for both genders. A bookstall was set up near the campus library. A drama performed by the Kerala Police also received rave reviews. The college band 'Hymavati' also added to the festivities of the campaign.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp