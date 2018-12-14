Will Sabarimala be the fifth international airport of Kerala? 

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Now it is certain. If things work out as per the plans of the state government, Sabarimala will be the fifth international airport in Kerala. The state government has asked the Louis Berger Consulting Pvt Ltd, which was appointed the consultant for holding the techno-feasibility study of the proposed greenfield airport at Sabarimala, to submit a techno-economic feasibility report (TEFR).

The consultancy has submitted a primary report in favour of an international airport. The state government has directed the consultancy to hold a TEFR to set up an international airport on 570 acres in Cheruvally Estate in Sabarimala. Though around 2,000 acres are available in the region, the state is exploring the possibility of using 570 acres for the airport.

But the state has a long way to go to materialise the dream of a fifth international airport in Sabarimala. First of all, the state government is not learnt to have approached the Centre seeking clearance from ministries like Civil Aviation, Environment and Defence. It is important to seek the clearance of these vital ministries before going for a TEFR, which is almost equal to a detailed project report.

In the case of Sabarimala airport, the clearance from Civil Aviation and Defence ministries will not be a big issue. But securing environmental clearance will be a big challenge as the proposed site is close to the Periyar Tiger Reserve. Further, ownership of the land is still in dispute in the court.

According to industry experts, it is important to approach the Centre or Civil Aviation Ministry before embarking on a detailed TEFR. Site identification, seeking clearance from MoCA, site inspection by AAI/DGCA and submission of their evaluation report to MoCA, seeking clearance from Ministry of Defence, site clearance by MoCA, etc. have to be done before submitting the application, including DPR, TEFS and proforma for security clearance, for in-principle approval for the project from the steering committee.

The fate of Aranmula airport is a classic case before the state government. The private group which obtained clearance for its project proposal from the Union Civil Aviation Ministry on October 15, 2009, received the environmental clearance on November 18, 2013. However, in a landmark verdict on May 28, 2014, the National Green Tribunal had cancelled it.

Further, for developing an airport and ancillary facilities, 570 acres of land is enough. But for further expansion, the land is essential and that is why CIAL and KIAL acquired large tracts of land, in the beginning, anticipating future expansion.

Deliberately limiting the scope of the airport at this stage will only help the real estate agents than anyone, say experts. So, it remains to be seen whether commercial interest or the interest of the people will prevail at the end of the day.

570 acres

State plans KIAL-model airport in Sabarimala

◆ The consultancy considered six places for the proposed airport and found Cheruvally Estate ideal

◆ Consultancy told to prepare a techno-economic feasibility report

◆ The state had earlier sanctioned Rs 4.55 crore as consulting fee to complete a pre-feasibility study for the airport