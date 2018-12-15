Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Government may take circuitous route: Ramesh Chennithala

He also reiterated the women’s wall is a communal wall and no local bodies headed by the UDF or organisations and persons having allegiance to the UDF will cooperate with the event, he said.

Published: 15th December 2018 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 03:32 AM

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said although the Chief Secretary has issued a corrected circular in connection with the formation of the women’s wall on January 1, there are enough ways for the state government to spend government money through various means for this purpose.

Though the state government will not directly spend funds for the event, it can spend the fund through various departments as part of their campaign programmes, despite it being against Article 27 of the Constitution and earlier Supreme Court verdicts.

Ramesh Chennithala

