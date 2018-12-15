Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

BJP Hartal not a downer for Odiyan spirits in Thiruvananthapuram

One of the most awaited films of the year, Odiyan saw quite a turnout in the capital.

Published: 15th December 2018 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Usually, on a hartal day, the city streets wear a deserted look. However, Friday was an exception. Though a hartal, hundreds of people took to the roads, bursting crackers, dancing, whistling and pouring milk on their favourite film star's cut-out even as Odiyan opened to full theatres.

One of the most awaited films of the year, Odiyan saw quite a turnout in the capital. Though Mohanlal fans were initially worried about the Friday release owing to the hartal, and took precautionary measures to avert violence in the backdrop of the hartal. "The exclusive show was at 4.30 am statewide. I couldn't watch the morning show. There was a huge rush of youngsters to New theatre, Thampanoor for the matinee show" said Jeril Saji, Mohanlal Fans Association member, Thampanoor.

Though the film has been receiving good reviews, cancellation of shows at Aries Plex SL Cinemas piqued fans who had booked in advance. "Two-morning shows were cancelled at SL theatre. We were happy that it was a hartal day so we could watch the film without bunking the classes. We managed to watch the film from Carnival, Mall of Travancore," said an elated Joseph Kuriakose, who came with classmates from University Campus, Karyavattom.  

At least 25 theatres in the city screened 'Odiyan' on the releasing day. Mohanlal fans arranged 'Odiyan' themed welcome shows at Parassala. There were bullock carts redesigned to the theme. Huge 30 feet cut-outs were placed on roads and in the theatre premises. Panchavadyam and Singarimelam were also performed. Long queues were witnessed at HK Cinemas, Pothencode, JV Cinemas, Kattakkada, Harisree theatre, Kazhakoottam and Dhanya theatre, Thampanoor. Mohanlal fans took to Facebook to protest against the BJP and also launch a campaign '#standwithodiyan'. "We are not just fans of Mohanlal sir, we are also die-heart movie lovers. It was essential to begin a campaign on social media as we wanted to keep our fans alerted," said Shajilal S of Mohanlal Fans Association.

