Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala BJP gets trolled for its fifth hartal

The hartal was partially observed as private vehicles, auto rickshaws and delivery boys plied on the roads without paying heed to the hartal.

Published: 15th December 2018 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Foreigners wait outside the Central Railway Station Nandhakumar H V

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the BJP following the death of a 49-year-old man who set himself ablaze early on Thursday near the Secretariat has invited severe criticism on social media. The unexpected hartal somehow drew parallel to a scene from the Malayalam film Sandesham where political parties compete for a dead person's body to claim it to be their martyr.

The hartal was partially observed as private vehicles, auto rickshaws and delivery boys plied on the roads without paying heed to the hartal. Even a few bakeries and eateries were open. Public transport, however, kept off roads even as Sabarimala pilgrims and vehicles were exempted from the hartal. Many passengers including domestic and foreign tourists were stranded at the railway station.

On Thursday, 49-year-old C Venugopalan Nair who attempted self-immolation near the BJP's Sabarimala protest tent, succombed to his injuries. Following his death, the BJP called for a hartal although, according to the police, the deceased didn't have any political affiliation. However, BJP state chief P S Sreedharan Pillai feels the hartal is a natural response. "The man sacrificed his life because he wanted to expose the actions of the Marxist government. That's why the party called for a hartal," Pillai said.

ALSO READ | 97 hartals in a year: 'God's Own Country' brought to its knees

Finance minister Thomas Isaac lashed out at the BJP. His twitter post read, “ The fifth hartal of Sabarimala season called by BJP today. Reason: A person commits suicide in front of the secretariat. Magistrate who took the death testimony says that the suicide is unrelated to Sabarimala agitation. Nevertheless BJP claims him a martyr of the agitation.”

On the other hand Ernakulam MLA Hibi Eden chose to convey his opinion on the strike through a movie video.“My opinion on the strike has been conveyed on my Facebook page. I have posted a video from the film 'Sandesham' resembling the same situation where a political party tries hard to make a dead person their martyr.”

Nothing unusual about it

Many auto drivers took their vehicles to the streets, ignoring the hartal. “They will call a hartal, but will they provide means to survive? A day's loss amounts to Rs 1500, and we cannot afford that. Moreover, there are many people who are stranded,” says Seyyadaly K, an auto driver who recalled his first ride on the hartal day, when he had to ply a couple, who were mourning the death of their mother.

Public comments

‘Those who need hartal can contact the BJP office...’
‘BJP will observe hartal thrice a week’
‘This is not the way to attack the people...’
‘This is politics over dead bodies and absolutely ‘neech’

Sabarimala supporters

‘Being a devotee myself it is ugly to see six hartals in a span of 2.5 months. If BJP wants to highlight the cause there are several other agitations’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hartal Sabarimala protest BJP hartal Kochi hartal Kerala BJP BJP trolled

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp