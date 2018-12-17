Change in train timings

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Due to line block to facilitate rail renewal and welding works at Edappally yard, changes have been made in the pattern of train services on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Train No.12617 Ernakulam–Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Lakshadweep Express, scheduled to leave Ernakulam at 1.15 pm, will leave late by 30 minutes at 1.45 pm on all these days.

Trains Regulated

Train No.16650 Nagercoil–Mangalore Parasuram Express will be regulated for 1 hour and 30 minutes at Ernakulam Town in three days.Train No.17229 Thiruvananthapuram– Hyderabad Sabari Express will be regulated for 1 hour and 15 minutes at Tripunittura/Ernakulam Town and Train No.07212 Kollam – Kakinada Port special train will be regulated for 30 minutes in Kottayam – Ernakulam section on Wednesday and Thursday.

Train No.12483 Kochuveli – Amritsar Express will be regulated for 30 minutes at Ernakulam Town Wednesday. Train No.12202 Kochuveli – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Garib Rath Express will be regulated for 30 minutes at Ernakulam Town on Thursday.