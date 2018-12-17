Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Hi-tech service for amputees on the cards

Published: 17th December 2018

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amputees in the state will now get improved and timely services from the Artificial Limb Centre under the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation of Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College (GMC).

The state government has sanctioned Rs 1.5 crore for transforming the department into hi-tech. GMC authorities said the transformation will begin in January.  “The plan is to improve the facilities of the limb centre by installing modern equipment and raw materials for making artificial limbs,” said Dr Suresh Kumar P S, head, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

He said modern equipment and raw materials worth Rs 50 lakh had already been purchased. The remaining allocation of Rs 1 crore will be used to construct a new building complex and improving the power supply.

The work will be carried out by the Public Works Department in January, said Suresh.“It was found the current power supply for operating the new equipment is grossly inadequate and needed improvement,” he said.

