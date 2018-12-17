Payment digitisation: State to achieve yet another first

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Finance Department expects to complete the switch by March when the salary bills of 4.83 lakh employees would have been submitted in the new format. All DDOs will be given digital signature with OTP-based authentication using the support of National Securities Depository Limited by January, 2019.

“Within a month transfers, charge handover, leave marking, PF loan application will all be made through SPARK software. The time delay for the processing of the pay-in slip of employees after a transfer or promotion would come down from the present 3-4 weeks to just one week by March,” Joshi said.

“Kerala will become the first Indian state to achieve total digitisation of employees’ service-related procedures,” he added.