Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Trade body calls it quits on hartals

There was an era when Malayalees used to celebrate hartal. However, this is becoming a thing of the past.

Published: 17th December 2018 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

Going with the number of memes, petitions, online campaigns and more, there is a general air of disapproval for hartal.

By Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the city was left reeling from the effect of back-to-back hartals, representatives of the Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (VVES), Thiruvananthapuram District have decided not to participate in hartals called by any political party unless it is for the development of the state. The decision was taken in an emergency meeting convened by the district committee headed by VVES, East region general secretary Y Vijayan on Saturday. According to him, at least 5,000 shops have decided to stay away from such hartals.

"In Chalai alone, we have nine units. All of us have decided to boycott such unwarranted and sudden hartals which are merely based on political vendetta. Our shops will open with police protection. The hartals are taking a toll on our finances. We have to pay a fine of Rs 3,000 if the bank bounces a cheque even due to a one-day delay. If 100 cheque are bounced, we need to face a loss to the tune of Rs 3 lakh. It is not only the traders who are facing the loss. It is affecting several departments," said Rafeeq APP, Chalai main unit President.

There was an era when Malayalees used to celebrate hartal. However, this is becoming a thing of the past. Going with the number of memes, petitions, online campaigns and more, there is a general air of disapproval.

The members of Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi have condemned the recently held hartal citing it had nothing to do with the business community. They opine that closing shops during an unnecessary hartal rendered it successful.   Most of the hartals are called by political parties and it is high time they understand the hartal is doing more harm than good, said Rafeeq.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hartal Kerala hartal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp