A starry season sets off

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There is nothing better to depict the arrival of Christmas than the star on your front compound. And as the season is approaching, the stars are already selling in large numbers, even better than last year.

"The previous year, there was a dip in business due to Ockhi. This year, despite the floods, we are already out of stock a week ahead of Christmas," said Muhammed Sherif, the owner of Star and Light shop in Pazhavangadi.

The price of paper stars begins at R14. The range varies up to R350. "Most of the customers prefer stars ranging from R300 to 400. The star 'Vaal Nakshatram' is a major attraction this year," said Mohammed Nuhu, a shopkeeper at Chala Market. Christmas stars named after movies titles are also adding to the variety. "Every year new varieties crop up in the Christmas market. Last year it was Pulimurugan.

This year stars with names 'Odiyan' and 'Sarkar' are in huge demand," said Shivalakshmi Shivadas, a shopkeeper.

The cost of Odiyan and Sarkar stars ranges between R200 and 300. The double line or double-sided star with LEDs on both sides ranging between R350-750 are among the new star varieties.