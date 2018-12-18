Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Overcome your monsters

Doodle artist Anina Elizabeth Jacob wants the New Year to start on a positive note.

Published: 18th December 2018 04:59 AM

Doodle artist Anina Elizabeth Jacob has brought out the 'Hello 2019' calendar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Doodle artist Anina Elizabeth Jacob wants the New Year to start on a positive note. And she wants to break stereotypes in the process which is exactly why she has brought out the monster-themed desktop calendar titled 'Hello 2019' under her brand 'The Doodleholic'.

Monsters are considered to be negative. However, through her doodle-illustrated monsters are bringing out their cute and colourful side. 

“We often tend to associate monsters as negative entities. I have designed the calendar in such a way that whenever you turn the page, you are indirectly conquering the monsters and becoming friends with them,” said Anina who is a programming manager with Toonz Media Networks. 

According to her, the calendar is interactive. If January is the starting of a new year, February is about love. “There is an empty column beside each month where people can fill in their quotes and messages. For example, in the month showing February, there is a small column where one can write love letters to themselves,” he said. 

The artist says each month is all about different emotions. “In 2018 was all about positive and negative lessons. The doodle illustrations also bear symbolisms of lessons learned during the previous year,” she said. So far, she has received more than 95 orders for her monster-themed calendars.

