Government to plant 15 lakh coconut saplings across state

Post-floods, the agriculture initiative in the state is on the path of revival.

Published: 19th December 2018 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 04:49 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Post-floods, the agriculture initiative in the state is on the path of revival. As part of its initiatives to revive the sector, the Agriculture Department is planning to plant 15 lakh coconut saplings across the state by May-June, 2019. 

While briefing about the forthcoming Vaiga international workshop, Agriculture Secretary Devendra Kumar Singh told media a decision has been taken to plant 75 saplings per grama panchayat ward. The required saplings for the same would be brought from various establishments, including the Kerala Agriculture University, Coconut Development Board and Aaralam farm in addition to the Agriculture Department. Three varieties of coconut saplings will be planted as part of the initiative. 

On the progress in reviving the sector, which suffered a loss of around Rs 19,100 crore in the devastating floods, Devendra Kumar said special steps have been taken in the case of paddy and vegetates. 

The Finance Department has also sanctioned some additional funds for the same. 
The state has been taking efforts to bring the value-added products made from agri produce to buyers from across the globe. The Vaiga meet has been conceived and implemented as part of an effort to promote this initiative. 

