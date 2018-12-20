People should unite to protect renaissance values, says Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All section of the people cutting across majority and minority lines should come together to protect the renaissance values of the state, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

After inaugurating the closing ceremony of the minority welfare day at VJT Hall, he said it has to be noted the state could not be intimidated when it tries to protect the renaissance values. Various streams, including Christian missionaries and Muslim scholars, had jointly moved together during the time of renaissance in the state.

That is why Kerala stood apart from other states in the country and the Communist and agriculture labour movements had also contributed to take forward the momentum it received.

There has been an attempt to break the secular fabric of the country and a section of those who are fighting for the secular values are reluctant to respond.

“We have also seen some joining hands with the anti-secularists. One thing is certain. We can’t beat the ‘A’ team by being a part of the ‘B’ team of the A team. If there are attempts to be a part of ‘A’ team, naturally the ‘A’ team will swallow the ‘B’ team. Those who demolished the Babri Masjid have started steps to break the Taj Mahal as well,” he said.

Minister for Minority Welfare K T Jaleel presided over the function.