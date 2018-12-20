Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

People should unite to protect renaissance values, says Pinarayi

 All section of the people cutting across majority and minority lines should come together to protect the renaissance values of the state, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. 

Published: 20th December 2018 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All section of the people cutting across majority and minority lines should come together to protect the renaissance values of the state, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. 

After inaugurating the closing ceremony of the minority welfare day at VJT Hall, he said it has to be noted the state could not be intimidated when it tries to protect the renaissance values. Various streams, including Christian missionaries and Muslim scholars, had jointly moved together during the time of renaissance in the state.

That is why Kerala stood apart from other states in the country and the Communist and agriculture labour movements had also contributed to take forward the momentum it received. 

There has been an attempt to break the secular fabric of the country and a section of those who are fighting for the secular values are reluctant to respond. 

“We have also seen some joining hands with the anti-secularists. One thing is certain. We can’t beat the ‘A’ team by being a part of the ‘B’ team of the A team. If there are attempts to be a part of ‘A’ team, naturally the ‘A’ team will swallow the ‘B’ team. Those who demolished the Babri Masjid have started steps to break the Taj Mahal as well,” he said. 

Minister for Minority Welfare K T Jaleel presided over the function.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan K T Jaleel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp