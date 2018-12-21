Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Authenticating sound with style

Digital India might be the catchphrase representing the modern face of the country.

Published: 21st December 2018 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Interior of Mondosonic Studio

By Jose Joy
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Digital India might be the catchphrase representing the modern face of the country. But, sound engineer Varrun Krishna does not believe in going digital. No hard feelings; we are talking strictly in terms of music production. Trained through a one-on-one online course from US-based premier institution Berklee College of Music, he founded Mondosonic Studios in Ottapalam,  Palakkad, to change the way indie musicians approach the recording process.

“While in London for my advanced mixing and mastering course at Point Blank Music School, I discovered that the industry there still preferred an analogue setup over the digital approach. It really makes a difference in sound and I made connections with hardware companies in the UK so that I could  offer the same in India,” says Varrun, who has trained with Ganesh Singaram, known for his work with American rapper, Pharrell Williams, and EDM bigwigs, Swedish  House Mafia.

Tuning back

Varrun

Varrun informs us that he is a composer first and engineer only after that. Starting young, at the age of six, he learned piano and later also delved into Carnatic classical music.Picking up the basics of the studio workstation, Cubase, in high school, he realised something that changed his life.

“Most composers are dependent on producers, so I wanted to be acquainted with that part of creation as well,” informs the 28-year-old. When he set up his first studio in 2016, Varrun had already decided to only take up projects in entirety—from recording to mastering.

Reaching out

Extending support to indie acts, Mondosonic also takes the avatar of a record label. “I want to pick a few artistes every year and fund their production and distribution,” says the producer, who already handles Thrissur-based, Ugly Old Men, and Kochi’s Ago.

The most exciting news from the camp, however, is the opening of a bigger facility early next year.
“The new building is  designed exclusively for a studio and will have rooms in the ‘golden ratio’ (proportions for best acoustics). My custom console is being put together by David Dearden, the man who built a console for John Lennon,” he informs.

Hoping to step into the movie industry as a composer, this millennial is also in discussions with renowned artistes like Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani  for collaborations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Digital India Berklee College of Music

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp