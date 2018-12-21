Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sustainable living and lessons for all

The campaign launched under the Change Can Change Climate Change (C5 project) focuses on the need for adopting sustainable practices, incorporating community activities.

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 'Climate Education Week', a seven-day climate awareness campaign organised by Sthithi, a project initiated by the district administration, will kick off on Friday. The campaign launched under the Change Can Change Climate Change (C5 project) focuses on the need for adopting sustainable practices, incorporating community activities. The aim is to popularise the concept of climate change and the need to adapt to a new sustainable lifestyle."Our team has identified 25 volunteers and they will be prepared to take awareness classes by the 'Sthithi' project team. The trained volunteers will be delivering climate awareness sessions at 97 NSS camps in schools and 26 colleges," said Bharath Govind, officer in-charge, 'Sthithi' project.

District collector K Vasuki, will also be taking part in the campaign as a 'Climate Educator'."The district will become the epicentre of 'climate change discussions-climate action'. We are going to raise a Green Protocol to resist Anthropocene systematically. We are looking into adopting older systems to protect and preserve future generations," said K Vasuki.

The topics include climate change and its impact. As part of the one-week campaign, volunteers will be conducting house visits and spreading the green message. "Direct communication through house visits help in making people understand the need for a change. Volunteers will be spreading awareness regarding the termination of plastic bags, avoiding plastic burning as it results in the emission of toxic gases leading to serious health issues," said Deepa Ananth, volunteer, 'Sthithi' project.

Creating Awareness

Sthithi is also focusing on cultivating the habit of organised waste management and segregation of waste into biodegradable and degradable products. "Community-based activities also propose to build a rainwater harvesting model in the community as part of conserving water. Organised implementation of these initiatives will result in an enormous change in the coming future," said Bharath. 'Sthithi' has a tagline: 'Either Change or Perish'.  Few of the school campsites which will host the climate awareness classes include Government Girls HSS, Pattom, Technical HS, Chavadimukku, Sreekaryam, Government GLPS, Varkala, GHSS, Palayam, GUPS, Kuravankonam, GUPS, Poojappura, Salvation Army HSS, Kowdiar and Cotton Hill LPS, Vazuthacaud. Colleges include Mar Ivanios, Nalanchira, Government College for Women, Vazuthacaud, LBS Institute of Technology for Women, Poojappura, Kerala University Campus, Karyavattom among others.

Climate Education Week Sustainable living

