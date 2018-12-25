Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Conserving natural resources

The community-based conservation model focuses on involving the general public in environment conservation.

Published: 25th December 2018 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The environment is changing and moving for the worse. But are we making any efforts to fight the change? Upholding the three W's -waste, water and wildlife, the Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI), is fighting to clean neighbourhood ponds, community lakes and rivers. The EFI with the district administration is involved in the activities including holding lake safaris, wall paintings and the cleaning of Karimadom pond.

The community-based conservation model focuses on involving the general public in environmental conservation."We will hold a programme on December 27 and 28 and are expecting around 200 volunteers mostly from colleges, government and semi-government organisations. Our goal is conservation involving the community," said Dhruv Chakraverti, Conservation Coordinator, EFI.

The organisation has voluntarily taken up the responsibility of restoring ponds and lakes so that the marine ecology can also sustain in harmony. The Lake Safari which is being held on December 27 will take the participants on a journey through different local bodies in the city. The Wall-e painting programme will focus on themes such as water conservation and waste dumping. To ensure enhanced water management, EFI has availed permission from district administrations in respective districts.

TAGS
Environmentalist Foundation of India

