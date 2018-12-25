Conserving natural resources

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The environment is changing and moving for the worse. But are we making any efforts to fight the change? Upholding the three W's -waste, water and wildlife, the Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI), is fighting to clean neighbourhood ponds, community lakes and rivers. The EFI with the district administration is involved in the activities including holding lake safaris, wall paintings and the cleaning of Karimadom pond.

The community-based conservation model focuses on involving the general public in environmental conservation."We will hold a programme on December 27 and 28 and are expecting around 200 volunteers mostly from colleges, government and semi-government organisations. Our goal is conservation involving the community," said Dhruv Chakraverti, Conservation Coordinator, EFI.

The organisation has voluntarily taken up the responsibility of restoring ponds and lakes so that the marine ecology can also sustain in harmony. The Lake Safari which is being held on December 27 will take the participants on a journey through different local bodies in the city. The Wall-e painting programme will focus on themes such as water conservation and waste dumping. To ensure enhanced water management, EFI has availed permission from district administrations in respective districts.