K-DISC Blockchain course finds traction among IT employers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leading IT firms have evinced interest on students, who have successfully completed the Accelerated Block Chain Competency Development (ABCD) programme conducted by the Kerala State Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), for recruitment.

Some of the companies that have expressed interest include IBS, Faya Innovations, Uvionics Tech, Mozanta Technologies and Logidots Technologies.ABCD programme was launched this July by K-DISC for providing training in blockchain technology, which has immense job potential in India and abroad. Blockchain is a growing chain of records that are linked using cryptography and is touted to be the next game-changer in the technical world. K-DISC officers said more companies have shown interest in recruiting students who have completed the training programme.

The ABCD programme offers two-part certification, where the participants will obtain a Foundation Skills certificate in Full-stack and intermediate level skills in Blockchain technology. The programme for Full-stack is of 124 hours duration, developed and delivered by ICT Academy of Kerala and is open for all graduates and working professionals.

The second part of the programme- the Blockchain Associate, Developer and Architect programme- is developed and delivered by the Kerala Blockchain Academy (KBA), an advanced R & D department within IIITMK.

A study by Indeed 2017 mentions that the Full Stack developer position had more job postings per one million total jobs and a higher year-over-year change in the number of postings from 2013.The entrance examination for the next batch of the programme is scheduled on January 5. Students who perform well in the entrance test will get scholarship of up to 70% fees.

For details on examination, visit www.abcd.kdisc.kerala.gov.in or call 0471 2700813 or 8078102119.