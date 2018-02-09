THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If you have any doubt or complaint regarding the programmes related to the differently-abled, just dial Anuyatra helpline number 1800 120 1001. One can get information regarding all the state and Centre programmes for the differently-abled through the helpline desk, which was launched here on Thursday.

‘’They can even register complaint regarding any of the programmes through the helpline,’’ said Health and Social Justice Minister K K Shylaja after launching the help desk.

She said this was the first time that such an elaborate help desk is being set up. Noting that the aim of the government was to make Kerala a differently-abled friendly state, she said several programmes have been started as part of Anuyatra (walking together), which has a comprehensive rights-based life cycle approach to tackle disabilities.

The government is for early detection, intervention, physical training and rehabilitation of the differently-abled through Anuyatra. The programme is aimed at effective intervention, provide physical training and rehabilitation to differently-abled persons.

The programme also includes early detection by strengthening newborn screening facilities, and the establishment of permanent District Early Intervention Centres in all districts.