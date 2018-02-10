THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government is considering the modernisation of prisons in the state actively, Law and Culture Minister A K Balan said here on Friday.

He was inaugurating a two-day seminar organised by the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Department at the Government Guest House. “Job-oriented training for prison inmates has received immense prominence,” Balan said.

“Prison staff have to work effectively to transform a criminal into a good human being. The inmates should be trained in such a way that enables them to live in our society like a normal human being. So prisons should become correctional centres to rectify the mistakes of inmates. Taking a cue from the prisons in Telangana, the government is also considering starting petrol bunks attached to prisons.”

Balan also said the LDF Government has created 309 new posts in the Prisons Department. The government has decided to mobilise funds setting apart 50 per cent of the profit from the prisoners’ income to the prison development fund, he said.

“Besides, the government has also initiated steps to implement the recommendations of former prisons DGP Jacob Alexander, who is heading the Jail Reforms Commission,” he said.

Pathanapuram Gandhibhavan director Somarajan presided over the function while Law Secretary B G Hareendranath delivered the keynote address. IG (Prisons) H Gopakumar and DIG B Pradeep also spoke.