THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted environmentalist Vandana Shiva said she was asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban all plastic products to ensure the effective implementation of the Swachh Bharat programme. She pointed out the dependence on fossil fuel system any more will be against the interest of the human society. Instead, there should be a shift towards exploring the multiple aspects of biodiversity, contributing to human well-being.

She was addressing media persons here on Friday to announce the International Biodiversity Congress (IBC 2018), to be held at the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun from October 4 to 6. The focal theme of the congress would be ‘Biodiversity for Ecological Civilisation: Vasudhaiva Kudumbakam’.

To be organised as a joint initiative of the Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA, Thiruvananthapuram), Navdanya (Dehradun), Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE, Dehradun), Forest Research Institute (FRI), Wildlife Institute of India (WII, Dehradun), Uttarakhand Biodiversity Board and Uttarakhand Council for Science and Technology, the IBC 2018 will showcase the Indian philosophy towards living in harmony with every living being on the planet.

“This is the first ever international biodiversity meeting to be held with the focal theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kudumbakam’. Global authorities and thinkers who promote this philosophy of biodiversity civilisation will take part in the programme, besides leading Indian experts,” Vandana, who is also the managing trustee of Navdanya, said. She said IBC 2018 was aiming to facilitate a shift towards ecological civilisation that values, cherishes and conserves biodiversity to achieve sustainable development goals. Conservation and sustainable utilisation of biodiversity is the main aim of the Congress.

More than 1,000 participants from all over the world will attend the event. Academicians, researchers, students, citizen scientists, farmers, social activists and others will be among the participants.