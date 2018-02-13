THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finally, salvation is in sight for the Travancore Devaswom Board’s sathram (inn) at Varanasi. The board is preparing a masterplan to restore the heritage structure and make it a guest house for Keralites visiting the holy city. TDB president A Padmakumar told Express the board will also examine whether its land was encroached upon. “At present, the board is in the possession of a total of thirteen cents of land - six and seven cent plots lying on either sides of a narrow lane. Sathram buildings situated on both the plots are in a dilapidated state,” he said.

Padmakumar said the special officer of the sathram has submitted a draft plan for renovation. “Further steps will be taken by the board in consultation with restoration experts. We expect to start the works in May,” he said.

The board has also floated a tender to select a contractor for the renovation work. The sathram building was previously owned by the Travancore royal family. It served as the guest house for royal family members visiting Varanasi.Earlier, the TDB had closed the sathram following reports of mismanagement. The previous office-bearers were sacked and a special officer on contract was appointed.