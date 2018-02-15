THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vattiyoorkavu police on Wednesday arrested a man for supplying banned tobacco products and seized a large quantity of pan masala and gutkha from his possession.

Badaruddeen, 42, a resident of Konniyoor, was arrested from near the Vocational Higher Secondary School, Vattiyoorkavu, by a team led by Sub Inspectors V Muralikrishnan and R S Renju.

According to Muralikrishnan, the accused used to make bulk purchases of banned tobacco products from Tamil Nadu border at Kaliyikkavila. He would then supply the tobacco products to various bunk shops in the city located near schools.

The accused was charged under Sections 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act for giving intoxicating narcotic drug or psychotropic substance to a child and 118 (i) of the Kerala Police Act for selling tobacco products to persons below the age of 18 years.

Relevant charges under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) have also been pressed against the accused who was produced in court and remanded.