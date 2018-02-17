THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police team probing the Peroorkada murder has revealed that the accused, 78-year-old Balakrishnapillai, killed his wife Gomathyamma, 75, on suspicion that the latter had some extra-marital relationship. According to the police, Balakrishnapillai and Gomathyamma were not in good terms for the past few years and often entered into quarrels.

The Peroorkada police had even received a complaint from Gomathyamma earlier on the domestic harassment by Pillai. On Thursday, a heated argument between them turned worse and the accused apparently thrashed her head using a shovel. Pillai fled from the spot and went to his daughter’s residence at Paravoor in Kollam district. However, he was taken into custody by the Paravoor police and handed over to the Peroorkada police.

Peroorkada CI Stuart Keeler said Pillai confessed to the crime. He was taken to the crime spot for evidence collection on Friday.“Pillai confessed to murdering his wife. A forensic examination was conducted on Friday and the weapon used to beat her has also been seized. The fingerprints on the weapon matches with Pillai’s fingerprints. A long-standing duel between the husband and wife led to the murder. However, we are interrogating him to get more details.