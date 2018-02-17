THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister of Local Government K T Jaleel announced the Swaraj Trophy for the best grama, block and district panchayats for the year 2016-17, on Friday. Sreekrishnapuram grama panchayat in Palakkad won the award for the best panchayat, Lalam block panchayat in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta district panchayat won the first prize in the respective categories.

The winner will get Rs 25 lakh and Swaraj Trophy. Mulamthuruthi grama panchayat in Ernakulam and Pappinisseri grama panchayat in Kannur were judged the second and third best grama panchayats. Palluruthi block panchayat in Ernakulam, Pulikeezhu block panchayat in Pathanamthitta came second and third in the block category. Ernakulam is the second best district panchayat in the state.