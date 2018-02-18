THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Snehitha Women’s Health Foundation will launch an outreach programme, ‘Reach’, a training to provide an awareness on cancer, reproductive health and lifestyle diseases at the YMCA Library Hall today from 4 pm to 7 pm.

Expert doctors will conduct classes on the topics. Dr Regi Jose, Medical Director, Snehitha Women’s Health Foundation, said the programme was aimed at empowering individuals to support others in their locality through guidance on their health needs.

For more details contact 9846200591.