THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to generate awareness about the growing menace of counterfeiting and smuggling, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) is organising a workshop on ‘Combating smuggling, counterfeiting and piracy - an imperative to accelerate economic development’ on February 21 at 10 am at Hotel Vivanta by Taj.

Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar will inaugurate the programme. ‘’Counterfeiting and smuggling activities are highly pervasive across countries and sectors, representing a multi-billion-dollar industry globally that continues to grow and impact commerce and industry, government, economies and the society at large. According to recent estimates, by the year 2022, the value of counterfeit and pirated goods will be around $2.81 trillion. Hence, it is increasingly imperative to deliberate on this subject and find ways and means to mitigate this challenge,’’ FICCI said in a statement.

FICCI has introduced the ‘Committee against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy’ (CASCADE), a dedicated forum on the agenda of smuggling and counterfeiting. FICCI CASCADE over the years has been successful in stirring an active debate on the topic across various states in India, the statement said.

The seminar will feature stakeholder discussions on countering counterfeiting, smuggling and piracy. Senior officers from the customs, police, lawyers and trade and industry experts will participate in the panel discussion. Participation is on first-come-first-serve basis only. For registration/more details, contact FICCI Kerala state council at 0484-4058041/42 or mobile: 9746903555.