THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the complaint lodged by two first-year students, one of them visually impaired, of the Government Law College here stating they had been assaulted by seniors as part of alleged ragging on the campus, the Museum police have formally started a probe into the incident. Officers said efforts are on to track down the accused.

“ We are on the lookout for the culprits and they will be nabbed soon. But we have also come across another version of the incident which said the incident was the fallout of Vineeth allegedly misbehaving with a female student of the college. However, a probe is on,” G Museum SI G Sunil told Express.The victims - first-semester students V Vineeth and his batchmate Shahjahan - have been admitted to the Government General Hospital with serious injuries. The ragging allegation was levelled by Vineeth who said Shahjahan was allegedly beaten up while trying to shield him from the seniors.

According to the complaint, the seniors had some issues with him for opposing their political activities on the campus. On Wednesday night, a group of around 15 students barged into his hostel room and beat him up badly. Later, Shahjahan was assaulted when he rushed to his room on hearing the commotion. Vineeth also said though the hostel had students of other city colleges, including those of Government University College, as its inmates, those who attacked them were all his seniors at the Law College. He has suffered serious injuries to his left eye and arms after being allegedly thrashed with a metal lock and steel plates.