THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A group of the state’s prison inmates will have an opportunity to display their cricketing skills when they take on a Sri Lankan delegation in a friendly T20 cricket match.

The match will be held at the Sports Hub at Karyavattom here on Wednesday at 2 pm. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and actor Jayasurya will be chief guests. Entry is free.

The match is part of the island nation’s programme to study and emulate best practices in Kerala jails. The 28-member Lankan delegation, led by two commissioners, arrived in the capital on Monday noon to a rousing reception.While the Kerala team consists of officers and inmates, the Lankan team comprises of different ranks. The Lankan team had earlier participated in some international matches. Kerala Prisons DIG B Pradeep said their team was selected through a three-level selection process.

The preliminary round was held in the three jail zones in the state. The State Institute of Correctional Administration regional offices in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kannur along with the district cricket association concerned conducted the trials.

A total of 70 personnel, including jail staff and inmates, were selected in the preliminary round. From them 20 were selected to the next round held at the KCA stadium at Mangalapuram in Thiruvananthapuram. This comprises 13 jail staff and seven prisoners from the jails at Poojappura, Nettukaltheri, Viyyur and Cheemeni.

The final 11 were chosen in the selection round held at LNCPE stadium here on Wednesday. About four inmates are learnt to be part of this team. According to Pradeep, the T20 was suggested by Prisons DGP R Sreelekha when the Sri Lankan officials expressed interest to visit the state.“This will be a new chapter in the history of Kerala Prisons which always focused on correctional practices. The presence of good sports talents in our jails was another reason. For cricket alone, we have about four players who participated at the district and state-levels,” Pradeep said.

The Sri Lankan team during their week-long stay in the state will study the vocational training and self-employment programmes of the Kerala Prisons ranging from chappathi making to designer fabric production and beauty parlour.The Prisons Department has also launched an eco-friendly campaign for the event. Different locations in the capital city have banners made of coconut and palm leaves.