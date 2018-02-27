THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when conflicts in the name of religion are on the rise in the country, Shashi Tharoor’s latest book ‘Why I Am A Hindu’ is a timely work that exposes those who misuse Hinduism for their narrow gains, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said.Chennithala was speaking at a discussion on the book authored by the Thiruvananthapuram MP at the Press Club here on Monday. The discussion was organised by KPCC Vichar Vibhag.

The Leader of the Opposition said a ‘fear complex’ has gripped writers, journalists and the civil society. A deliberate attempt is being made to divide people on communal lines. Tharoor’s book is a ‘lion’s roar’ against such attempts, he added.Chennithala said caste system was the biggest challenge to Hinduism and the British had a major role in promoting it with a view to dividing people. Even though Renaissance leaders such as Sree Narayana Guru, Chattambi Swamikal, Ayyankali and Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar tried to rid Hinduism of casteism and evil practices, it still exists in modern society, he noted.

Participating in the discussion, Tharoor denied his book was ‘politically timed’. The work was sent to the publishers even before Rahul Gandhi’s visit to various temples in Gujarat, he clarified. Tharoor said the book was the culmination of his line of thought over the past many years. Tharoor hit out against the Sangh Parivar for distorting Hinduism and declaring their own version of it. “There was a moral urgency to resist such attempts and the book was a result of it,” Tharoor added.

According to the diplomat-turned-politician, Hinduism stresses more on acceptance than tolerance.

Tolerance is condescending where one allows an other person’s view to exist even while not agreeing to it. Acceptance on the other hand approves of the other person’s belief and promotes co-existence of all beliefs, he added.Tharoor said DC Books has agreed to bring out a Malayalam version of ‘Why I Am A Hindu’ and the translated work would be available for readers within the next two months.