THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will soon start the tender process for widening the stretch from Pravachambalam to Balaramapuram as part of converting the Karamana - Kaliyikkavila road into a four-lane path. This was stated by Works Minister G Sudhakaran here on Monday. In the first phase, the Revenue Department will acquire land in Pallichal village. Land acquisition in Athiyannoor, Kottukal villages will be carried out in the second phase.

The land acquisition in the five kilometre stretch from Pravachambalam to Balaramapuram has been completed except in one portion where the land owner has approached court.The Works Department has handed over Rs 266 crore to the District Collector as part of compensation disbursal. The Revenue Department has also started the Social Impact Study ahead of acquisition in the 1.5 kilometre stretch from Balaramapuram to Vazhimukku. Administrative sanction has been accorded for land acquisition at a cost of Rs 98.1 crore.



The Works Department has taken into account the views of the public regarding the current alignment of the road from Vazhimukku to Kaliyikkavila and suitable amendments will be made in the alignment if necessary.The demolition of buildings on either side of the road in the Pravachambalam - Balaramapuram strectch is in the final stages. The revised project report for the second reach will be approved in a week, the Minister said.