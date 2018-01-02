THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a rare gesture, Cooperation Department employees came together through a WhatsApp collective to support a former colleague. Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran handed over the financial aid of Rs 7 lakh to the family of Sugathan, a former employee of the department who has been bed-ridden following a stroke.

The aid was collected by Cooperation Department employees via a WhatsApp collective. The money was handed over to Sugathan’s wife, Bindu Sugathan. Although afflicted by polio and paralysed from the waist down, he used to come to work by supporting himself on his hands. It was while serving as the auditor of Punalur cooperative department that he suffered a stroke.