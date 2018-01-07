THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:SilkAir Trivandrun 2018, the fifth edition of the annual charity run organised by Thiruvananthapuram-based charity organisation Save a Rupee Spread a Smile (SARSAS) will be held in the city on January 13. The event is being held to raise funds for the needy cancer patients undergoing treatment at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Thiruvananthapuram and spread awareness about cancer among the public.

The event would be held in three categories this year. It will include a 10-km-long Endurance Run, 2-km-long Fun Run and Corporate Relay (5x2km). The 10 km-long Endurance Run will begin from Kowdiar Golf Club at 5 am. The winners and first runner-ups of Endurance Run in both men’s and women’s category will be awarded cash prizes of Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,500 respectively.

In the corporate, school and college categories those with maximum turnout will be presented with trophies. All the runners who finish the Endurance Run will be given a certificate of participation. The registration fee for the public is Rs 200 and that for students is Rs 100.

For registration with exclusive Trivandrun caps, and both Trivandrun caps and T- shirt, the fee is Rs 300 and Rs 600 respectively. Runners can register for the event by visiting registration desks opened at Style plus and QRS Mall (MG Road) from 4 pm - 8 pm. SilkAir, the regional wing of Singapore Airlines, is the title sponsor of the event.

The past few editions of ‘Trivandrun’ have been successful in raising around Rs 40 lakh for the treatment in RCC and Medical College. The fund generated will be contributed to the welfare fund of RCC, the organisers said at a press meet.