THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While our choices may differ from 3D flowers to bejewelled pet als made of mukaish embroidery, imagining a spring line sans floral detailing is unthinkable. However, designer Diya John felt the need to move beyond Victorian roses and lotus motifs for the season this year.

Emulating the vibrant variants of flora found in the Western Himalayas, this youngster’s latest line,titled Valley of Flowers, boasts of limited-edition pieces dotted with kaleidoscopic poppy and primrose motifs.

“We wanted to bring in a desi take on the season,” explains Diya, adding that she has created a contrasting mood board featuring the colours of the flowers in threadworks while the general palette reflects the vistas.

The desi cut

Despite prioritising Indian elements within the collection such as the use of chanderi fabrics and aari handiworks, this Kochiite has ensured her commitment to a fusion-specific wardrobe through Spanish influences. Apart from frills, gathers, layers and folds reminiscent of Frida Kahlo’s clothes, this 20-something has cleverly integrated a selection of tassels and fringes to the designs.

“I have tried to ensure that the ensemble includes all kind of looks ranging from casuals to bridal gowns,” shares Diya, whose work highlights lighter shades such as teal, baby blue, and lime green. Expect a range of tunics, and dresses crafted in fine silks and linen when exploring this line.

Sizing it up

Elaborating further on her future plans regarding the four-year-old label, the entrepreneur tells us that she will be concentrating more on customising her creations for the plus-size clientele in the coming months. Having toured several parts of the country including Hyderabad with her trunk shows, Diya’s apparels are now being retailed at several multi-brand stores in Chennai and Bangalore.

“Presently we’re working towards making ourselves available in designer stores at Mumbai and Ahmedabad,” says Diya, while informing us that they are also accepting online orders for Valley of Flowers.