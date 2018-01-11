THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre here gifted models of launch vehicles and satellites to the Dr Kalam Smriti International Science and Space Museum at Punalal in Vellanad.

K Sivan, who was named the ISRO chairman, handed over the models to the museum chief advisor T P Sreenivasan. Trustee Deena Das, Christudas, Shaiju David Alfi, Sasidharan, Vijayakumar and Shaiju E V were present among others at the function.

The museum has been set up at the Dale View College of Pharmacy and Research Centre at Punalal. The museum billed as the first in South India dedicated to India’s missile man has his personal belongings, including the coat that he wore at his last public function in Shillong.

ISRO had earlier contributed to the museum scale models of its three rockets; the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and the Mark II and Mark III versions of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV).