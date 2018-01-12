THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Expatriation is a feeling many could identify with. Those who crossed the Arabian Sea and the families who missed them at home have felt it. Going by the sheer number of expats we have, the society itself has expatriation. It’s haunting at the same time empowering.It’s only appropriate the capital city, which hosts the Loka Kerala Sabha, captures the mood with the graffiti adorning the compound walls starting from the Museum to the College of Fine Arts Kerala.

The drawings depict separation, endurance, hope and life of the expats especially those who left for the Gulf countries during the oil boom as unskilled labourers. The artists have cleverly used doves, camels and palm trees to symbolise the emotions of the expats.On the first day of Loka Kerala Sabha organisers were busy fixing lights on these drawings to help visitors at night. But the public is clueless about the entire exercise. Even those who claim to be part of the organising team don’t know the artists behind the paintings. None of the canvases has been signed by the artist.

The public library auditorium played a documentary on the lives of expats, clippings from movies on the topic. It also introduces some of the books on expatriation. The hall was empty with the exception of a few policemen who used the hall as a shelter.

Moidu’s collection

Moidu Kizhisseri could collect a lot of interesting items from 45 different countries spread over three continents. His collection is significant considering the fact he had no proper travel documents with him. It includes lamp-posts from China, hookah from Turkey, calligraphy from Lebanon, tea pots from West Asian countries, ink pot from Germany and currency notes from most of the countries.The items have been displayed on the public library premises by Mahakavi Moyinkutty Vaidyar Mappila Arts Academy under the Culture Department.

The visitors would be interested to know the story behind each item. But Moidu did not come for the exhibition to tell us about his adventures.“Moidu fell ill and has sold his collection to find money for his treatment,” said a staff of the academy. According to him, only a small portion of the collection has been kept on display here.The academy plans to exhibit the entire collection in its museum at Kondotty.