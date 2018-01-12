THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In their chosen fields, they rank among the best. Seven internationally renowned Malayali scientists are among the delegates of the two-day Loka Kerala Sabha summit which opens in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The scientists will participate in an open forum ‘With the Scientists’ at University College at 11 am on Saturday. They include M S Swaminathan, father of Green Revolution and former director general, Indian Council for Agricultural Research; nuclear physicist A Gopalakrishnan, former chairman of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board; robotics expert Prahlad Vadakeppat, founder and general secretary of the Federation of International Robot-Soccer Association; A M Mathai director of the Centre for Mathematical and Statistical Sciences; biologist Sathyabhama Das Biju; mathematician George Geevarghese Joseph and Pradeep Thalappil, an expert on molecular materials and surfaces and professor at IIT Madras.

State Youth Commission chairperson Chintha Jerome will preside over Saturday’s open forum. Venkatesh Ramakrishnan is the moderator. The 351-member Loka Kerala Sabha, scheduled on Friday and Saturday at the Kerala Assembly, is a first-of-its kind attempt by the state government to tap into the potential of the Non-Resident Malayali population to spur the state’s development engine. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to inaugurate the meet at 9.30 am at the Assembly members’ lounge on Friday. Governor P Sathasivam will inaugurate a public meeting planned as part of the valedictory ceremony at Nishagandhi Auditorium at 6.30 pm on Saturday.

Special session

Livelihood problems faced by Non Resident Keralites (NRK) who have returned home, mostly from the Gulf states, is one of the issues to be discussed at the Loka Kerala Sabha. A special session will be held on Saturday to discuss the emerging trend of NRKs forced to return home due to downsizing in their chosen country of employment. More than pension or medical assistance, they require help to start new enterprises or become a part of such initiatives, the government said on Thursday. Initiatives ranging from organic farming projects to industries can be designed for such NRK returnees, the government said.

Cultural extravaganza

Art and cultural programmes will be staged at 11 venues in the city on Friday and Saturday in connection with the Loka Kerala Sabha summit. The big draw is ‘Drishyashtakam,’ a visual extravaganza featuring eight art forms: Koodiyattam, chavittunatakam, pulikali, mohiniyattam, theyyam, poopadayattam-vilakkukali, chavittoppana and padayani. ‘Drishyashtakam’ will be staged at the main venue – R Sankaranarayanan Thampi Members’ Lounge at the Assembly – at 6.30 pm on Friday. Kanakakkunnu Palace will host dance forms such as chavittunatakam, arabanamuttu, kolkali, bharatanatyam, yakshaganam and karakatam. ‘Travelling’ installations, graffiti on the theme of travel, light and sound shows, ‘selfie’ corner, pet and aqua shows, book fairs and exhibitions are part of the cultural events.

We’ve been left out: Aussie Malayalees

T’Puram: When the Kerala Loka Sabha commences here on Friday, a group of Malayalees from Australia has come up stating the diaspora of the continent is not represented at the meet. Thiruvallam Bhasi, who has been in Australia since long, told reporters on Thursday the persons and organisations from Australia were not represented in the conference.

“The government has chosen a person from Australia who has not made any contribution to Malayalees. He formed an organisation just six months ago and it has got representation at the meet,” he said. He alleged a former minister was involved in getting the person representation in the meet. Bhasi said he will protest in front of the Secretariat against the decision on Friday.