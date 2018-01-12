THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opening up a new horizon for the under-privileged, the State Scheduled Castes Development Department (SCDD) has inked agreements to provide overseas jobs for 650 youths.

They will be employed in the sectors of hospitality, oil production and construction, said SCDD director P M Ali Asgar Pasha.

As many as 100 candidates will be employed in the hospitality sector. Palakkad-based Global Institute of Hotel Management Studies (GIHMS) will give training and secure placements for them. Around 400 candidates will be placed in the oil and rig sector. Four construction companies in Dubai have agreed to absorb 150 candidates.

Pasha said all the 650 candidates will join their jobs within six months. “We also received offers from different companies to provide employment for another 1,000 candidates this year. It is the department’s responsibility to give the candidates world-class training,” he said.

“Two major hospitals in the UAE - Universal Hospital and Ahalia Hospital - have agreed in principle to employ our candidates. Selection and training for the candidates would begin soon,” he said.

Earlier, 14 candidates who studied at the academy under the sponsorship of the department had secured jobs in Dubai. The Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence is giving training to the candidates.

The department has set a target to assist 3,000 youths to get jobs abroad this year. “Dubai requires a large number of professionals in different sectors for the Expo 2020,” he said.