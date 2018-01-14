People from all walks of life who connected mainly through social media came to the capital to express their support for Sreejith Manu R Mavelil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Scores of people from across the state poured into the streets extending support to Sreejith who has been protesting in front of the Secretariat, seeking justice for his brother. Loud cries of ‘Justice for Sreejith’ echoed in the streets.

The tightly packed crowd gathered in front of the Secretariat. They all cried in unison that they would render all support until justice is served. Braving the elements, the 30-year old has been striking in the sidewalk adjoining the Secretariat for the past 765 days. The crowd surged as minutes ticked by and traffic was moderately affected.

The protestors who assembled in the Manjalikulam grounds and Martyrs’ Column,Palayam took out marches towards the Secretariat voicing their support to Sreejith. Like moths to a flame, the protestors enveloped Sreejith whose brother Sreejeev died in police custody, two years ago.

A signature campaign was also undertaken by Sreejith’s friends seeking the intervention of the CBI in the case. The signed petition will be given to the Governor and Chief Minister, said Shafi S, Sreejith’s friend, who has been in the forefront of the agitation.

Earlier, former KPCC president V M Sudheeran had arrived to meet Sreejith. The protest was taken out after the plight of Sreejith spread like wildfire in social media platforms. Several social media groups were formed in his support and WhatsApp groups for each district was also formed.

Sreejith has been continuing his hunger strike for the past several weeks, breaking the fast only to ensure he has the strength to continue the struggle.Watching the strong wave of support that he received from the public, Sreejith said that he was hopeful that something positive will arise out of this.

“I have a brother. It could happen to him or any one of us. It is important that we protest against such injustices,” says Haris K A who arrived from Mattancherry. “It is my brother’s engagement tomorrow but I thought it was imperative that we all extend our support to his cause. It would be highly deplorable if we didn’t react now,” said Haris who had arrived early morning. Those who arrived at the scene echoed the same sentiment and said that it was high time justice was served. The protestors left after meeting Sreejith and assuring him of their support.

Actor Tovino expresses solidarity

Actor Tovino Thomas had also arrived at the scene and spent some time with Sreejith, assuring all support.Acknowledging his fault for having come to know of the issue late, Tovino expressed his solidarity to Sreejith. “It was my brother who apprised me of the issue and Sreejith’s case deeply saddened me. This young man has been undertaking a peaceful protest here for more than 700 days. One wouldn’t do that if it wasn’t a genuine cause. If more people come to know about the issue because of my visit, I would be happy. I would do everything that I can to support him,” said Tovino.