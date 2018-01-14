THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has demanded a murder case be registered against those responsible for the death of a 23-year-old woman during delivery at a Naturopathy hospital in Manjeri.

IMA state president Dr E K Ummer and secretary Dr N Sulphi said the government should hold a thorough investigation and take stringent action against the guilty.

“Such fake treatments are spreading in the state. The government should take stern steps against such evil. The incident has occurred when the government is trying to bring down maternal and infant mortality,” they said.

IMA also constituted a committee under its Ethics Committee chairman Dr Sreekumar Vasudevan to look into the incident. Medical negligence and ignorance led to the woman’s death, the Malappuram District Medical Officer had found.