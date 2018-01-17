THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has asked the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital to operate the electric cars which were bought to transport patients within the campus.KSHRC said the electric cars were of much use to the patients when they were in use. The cars have to be made operational at the earliest, KSHRC acting chairman P Mohandas said in his order.

The Commission also asked the superintendents of the medical college and SAT to file explanations within a month. The order was issued on a petition filed by activist P K Raju.Electric cars were introduced in the medical college hospital in order to help the patients move across the vast campus and various hospital blocks easily. Apart from this, these electric carriers could be manoeuvred through the hospital corridors.

The car, on full charge, can travel 80 km and has to be recharged then. It can be handled and navigated very easily as it comes with automatic gears and can transport three persons, excluding the driver. The cars cost Rs 3.23 lakh each. The electric cars as a mode of transport were introduced in the medical college hospital after such vehicles were seen to be used as a mode of public transport inside the campus of some educational institutes in the country.