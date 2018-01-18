THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Agrarian traditions should find their growth through the student community in the state, Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar said on Wednesday.It is extremely heartening to know children today are taking a keen interest in farming and nature, Sunil Kumar said, while inaugurating the fourth Children’s Agricultural Festival at the Institution of Engineers hall at Vellayambalam.

Agricultural Minister V S Sunil Kumar inaugurates

the Children’s Agricultural Fest at Institute of

Engineers hall in Thiruvananthapuram on

Wednesday by grinding grain using a

mortar | B P Deepu

The minister further said it is imperative to liberate the thought process of children and elders should focus on imparting the values of the agricultural and cultural traditions of the land to them and thereby encourage them. It is the responsibility of society to sustain agricultural tradition which helps conserve our biodiversity and the groundwater sources.

Animal Husbandry and Forest Minister K Raju inaugurated the agricultural technology expo at the venue. Our existence depends entirely on the conservation of forests, sacred groves, rivers and ponds, the minister said.

Agriculture director A M Sunil Kumar, Kerala Livestock Development Board managing director Jose James, K S Udayakumar, T P Ramani, S Radhakrishnan, and Agri-friends president Jose spoke. The agriculture minister gave away awards to students who bagged prizes at the state school fest. Festival convenor P Vijayan Nair welcomed the gathering. The agriculture fest will end on Thursday.