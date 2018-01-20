THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The plight of female passengers at the KSRTC bus terminal in Thampanoor has prompted the Kerala Women’s Commission to intervene. Commission member M S Thara, who undertook a visit to the bus terminal, found serious lapses in providing security and amenities to female passengers.

The women’s panel has written to the KSRTC managing director, KTDFC general manager, city police commissioner and the mayor to look into the matter.

The commission urged the authorities to take immediate steps to address the issues faced by women. The commission found that men and women have to take the same corridor to reach the toilet.

Seeing the dimly-lit surroundings, the rights panel urged the authorities to install sufficient number of lights to address the issue. The presence of female personnel should be ensured at the police aid post, the panel said.

Separate rooms for female staff of KSRTC and eviction of beggars who pose a threat to women are other issues that the commission has taken up.

The issues were brought to the notice of the commission by the women’s sub-committee of the Kerala State Transport Employees’ Union after authorities failed to act on the complaints by female passengers and employees.

The panel also pulled up KSRTC for not stopping a bus at midnight despite a girl pleading with the conductor to do so. The commission has asked the KSRTC executive director to submit a report on the matter within a week.

While discharging their duties, a section of the KSRTC employees have failed to ensure women’s security, noted commission chairperson M C Josephine.

She also directed the KSRTC to allow stops for buses based on requests by female passengers who are travelling alone at night.