THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sreejith’s struggle for justice is nearing an end with the Central Government issuing a notification to the CBI to initiate a probe into the death of his brother Sreejeev. However, Sreejith is all set to continue his strike. “I am not going to end my protest. I will end my strike only when the CBI takes up the case,” said Sreejith whose protest entered 770th day on Friday.

CPM leaders M V Jayarajan (Chief Minister’s private secretary) and V Sivankutty handed over the notification to Sreejith and his mother on Friday morning. Sreejith has been on a hunger strike for more than a week now.

Meanwhile, Anderson, one of the members of the ‘Justice for Sreejith’ forum, who had questioned Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala when he came to meet Sreejith, was hospitalised following an alleged attack by the Youth Congress members. It is learnt the Cantonment police have registered a case.

Members of ‘Justice for Sreejith’ forum said they were not involved in collecting money for Sreejith. “We have been informed certain people were collecting money in the name of getting justice for Sreejith. We want the public to know we aren’t involved in it. The previous day there were rumours we had called a hartal. Sreejith has been protesting in the most peaceful way and our struggle is structured in a manner that doesn’t cause trouble to the public. It will continue to be so,” said Shyam Thampanoor, a member of the forum.