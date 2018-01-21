THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as PWD Minister G Sudhakaran promised the tender for the development of the second phase of Karamana-Kaliyikkavila stretch will be floated by this month, the authorities are yet to initiate procedures for the same.

Sources in the government said the PWD Department is yet to receive the final approval for the revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Board (KIIFB). So the tender can be floated only after the KIIFB nod. It is learnt the government had submitted the DPR two months ago, but the financial body has not released even a penny so far for the project.

KIIFB is the nodal agency which has been entrusted with the responsibility to mobilise funds for the development of the stretch from Pravachambalam to Vazhimukku.

The action council for the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila development flayed the government for showing apathy towards initiating positive steps on this front.

Even after land acquisition between Pravachambalam and Kodinada near Balaramapuram was completed months ago, the authorities are yet to float the tender. They are doing it to protect the interests of some people, alleged the action council members. The council members said the government has been reciting the ‘tender story’ since before last Onam.

“Since the stretch starting from Pravachambalam Junction to a canal near Pallichal has been realigned, some residents are deliberately trying to sabotage the development. It is learned a Congress worker residing nearby is working behind the scene to scuttle the road development project. The second phase development could have been started much earlier,” said Mohanachandran Nair, an action council member said.

Another issue which is hindering road development at Balaramapuram Junction is the need to redesign the earlier plan. Earlier an underpass was proposed at the junction. But due to stiff opposition from the traders, the proposal was scrapped. The underpass will be now constructed at Kattakada-Vizhinjam Road.

When T’Puram Express contacted a top PWD officer, he said there is no delay in starting the tender process and it will be floated within two weeks.

“Hopefully, the tender will be floated by the end of this month. The preliminary procedures including the DPR approval from KIIFB are underway. Hence, there will be no more delays. We are likely to start road widening work by the end of February,” the officer said. He also refuted the allegations that the government is trying to scuttle the development to assuage some vested interests.

“So far, we didn’t face any issues during land acquisition. We have managed to solve all the issues. Hence, the work will begin soon,” the officer added.

As per the fund status, Rs 266.67 crore has been handed over to the Revenue Department for land acquisition in the Pravachambalam-Balaramapuram stretch. Of this, Rs 122.46 crore has already been disbursed. For widening of the 1.5 km stretch from Balaramapuram to Vazhimukku, 2.069 hectares of land is being acquired.

