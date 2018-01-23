THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Playback singer K S Chithra will be present at the Varnachairakukal venue on Tuesday to encourage the participants. Chithra will be the brand ambassador of the Balanidhi programme which has been launched to provide financial assistance to children in care homes.

Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma will declare Chithra as the brand ambassador. State child rights commission chairperson Sobha Koshy will deliver the financial assistance under Balanidhi to the beneficiaries.

Competitions will be held in four venues on day two of the arts fete on Tuesday. Group dance competitions will be held from 9 am onwards at Swara (venue No 1). Ragam (venue No 2) will host thiruvathira and skit competitions. While elocution and recitation will be held at Thalam (Venue No 3). Literary events will be held at ‘Layam’ (Venue No 4).

A drama by children of Kollam After Care home and a programme named ‘Rhythm of Bamboos’ by Jayachandran Kadampanad are other attractions on day two.