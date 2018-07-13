Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Flying Rainbow Colours

This art exhibition in Kochi explores the theme of romance from an LGBTIQ perspective

Published: 13th July 2018 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2018 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Jose Joy
Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Homosexuality is a hot topic now, with the Supreme Court reassessing its previous order regarding the contentious section 377. If legality is one side of the coin, social acceptance and inclusiveness are the other. To this effect is the functioning of Kochi-based organisation Queerala, working for LGBTIQ people. Seeking various avenues within the Malayali life, their latest endeavour is to bring forth a cultural narrative through the medium of art. 

Jijo Kuriakose, the co-founder of the group says, “A while back, I was invited to a discussion conducted by Kerala History Museum, Kochi- on making the space public-friendly. As per our suggestion, they decided to host more exhibitions highlighting human rights issues. This is how we came to organise Homomorphism II, an exhibition featuring the take of seven artists (including Pragya P, Aishwaryan K, Arvin O, Santanu D, Sandeep T K, Mahesh M and Jijo Q) on same-sex intimacy.”

Changing notions
According to the collective, the state has done a lot to accommodate the community into mainstream society—including leading the national discourse on transgender rights. But, adversely, this has created another downside. “A general tendency nowadays is to discuss gender issues but not those associated with sexuality. We’re trying to break these notions of tying these two together,” says the 34-year-old.

The eight-day event hopes to challenge the prominence of heteronormativity in the current artistic and social sphere of Kerala.“The team believes that beyond the creation of a movement, such expressions will help youngsters belonging to sexual minorities to better embrace their identity,” claims Jijo, elaborating, “Our exhibition will discuss issues beyond the mere act of sex, and explore realms like emotions and romance.”   

Expanding perspective
Unity of cause is not the only interesting fact about the event. Unlike the debut edition of the exhibition, diverse voices also include out-of-the-state representation fromplaces namely Kolkata and Mauritius. Even with a majority among the seven not being trained artists, they bring interesting mediums to record their depictions of solitude, single-hood, nostalgia, and desires. 

Besides paintings and drawings using widespread mediums like acrylic paint, the halls will also see the use of innovative surfaces like paper derived out of elephant excrement. Mashup of means like the use of tempera and micron pen and digital art by figures like Mumbai-based creator Pragya P—who brings the lesbian perspective into the show—will make the show interesting for art aficionados.  From July 14-21. At Kerala Museum, Kochi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp