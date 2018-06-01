Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan agrees to independent review for Nava Kerala Mission

A consultation meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with former chief secretaries and state police chiefs on Thursday discussed the need for better training to new recruits.

Published: 01st June 2018 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:A consultation meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with former chief secretaries and state police chiefs on Thursday discussed the need for better training to new recruits to the civil service.

Chief Secretary Paul Antony briefed on the different development projects and the Nava Kerala Mission of the government. State Police Chief Loknath Behera elaborated on the modernisation programmes in the force.

The chief minister said that the “ease of doing business” programme was showing good results. Steps are being taken to strengthen the online system for speeding up file processing.All public roads will be brought under CCTV surveillance. For this, CCTVs installed by wayside shops will be utilised. At present a similar system is in place in Ernakulam.

The chief minister approved a suggestion to assign an independent system to review the progress of the Nava Kerala Mission.Stern action will be taken to curb corruption in the lower rungs. Facilities in police stations will be improved.

The government also plans to open police commissionerates. Law and order maintenance and crime investigation will be separated in police stations. Police will be asked to follow rules in vehicle checks.
Former chief secretaries C P Nair, John Mathai, P J Thomas, K Jose Cyriac, K Jayakumar, Nailni Netto, K M Abraham, former DGPs C Subramaniam, R Padmanabhan, K J Joseph, P K Hormis Tharakan, Raman Srivastava, Jacob Punnose, K S Balasubramaniam and T P Senkumar attended the meeting.Additional chief secretary Subrato Biswas and chief minister’s principal secretary V S Senthil also attended.

