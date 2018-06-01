‘Highlight tobacco’s dangers’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The campaign against the dangers posed by tobacco use should not be limited to the World No Tobacco Day and instead public awareness campaigns highlighting its deadly effects should be carried out, Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan said here on Thursday.

He was inaugurating the World No Tobacco Day observance held by the Excise Department here. “Since consumption of tobacco among the youth is on the rise, awareness programmes should be targeted at these sections. It has to be noted those who were not consuming tobacco are also facing serious health issues. Effective intervention is needed to address the issue,” said Ramakrishnan.