Art gets a new address at Thekke Kottaram in Shanghumugham

Several years ago, noted artist J Sasikumar ran from pillar to post to make the ‘Thekke Kottaram’ at Shanghumugham beach a hub of art and culture.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Several years ago, noted artist J Sasikumar ran from pillar to post to make the ‘Thekke Kottaram’ at Shanghumugham beach a hub of art and culture. It was his dream to transform the palace into an art gallery and a venue where artists could indulge in their creative pursuits. He waged a lone battle.

But, five years after the artist’s demise, his dream gets its due with the city corporation deciding to convert it into an art museum. The place, which was once a treasure house of history, will come alive in the form of an art museum. The museum will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday.
The palace was in a dilapidated state for long. This historic place was later taken over by the Corporation and renovated in the early 2000s. The idea was to convert the whole palace into a museum that can narrate the glorious history of the capital city. But, the idea fell short of execution then and remained shut again for a long time.

Late J Sasikumar, who was then the chairman for the Society for Protection of Cultural Heritage, tried hard to get the palace opened for a long time so that the artist can get a permanent venue for their works to be exhibited.

“Sasikumar always stepped forward to do something for the sake of artists and art. Till his end, he wished to see this palace in the form of an art museum. I am happy that this is being materialised,” said Krishna Prabha, Sasikumar’s wife.

The Shanghumugham art museum will be a cultural hub where tourists and public will be able to witness contemporary visual art. “The corporation has decided that as Shanghumugham is always flocked with people it will be meaningful to open such a museum where artists can come together. This will also boost tourism,” said Mayor V K Prasanth.

A number of programmes have been planned by the Corporation. The museum will play host to exhibitions by national and international artists. It has been conceived in a such a manner that contemporary art forms will be introduced to the public. Besides this, art forms like paintings and sculptures specific to the state will have their own place.

Budding artists will also get a new venue for conducting exhibitions accompanied with a scholarship. Not only this, discussion on visual art and other art fields will be initiated and art-related journals and books will be published.

“In Baroda, Mumbai and Surat, the museums run by the Corporation are very famous. Likewise, with the opening of Shanghumugham Art Museum, art will be appreciated and this will also be developed at par with other museums in the country, “ said Ajit Kumar G,  director of the museum.

Unlike other galleries where artists rent space to conduct exhibitions, this art museum will have a panel of artists and art educators as curators who will decide on the exhibits. The museum will also play a venue for various cultural programmes and on-the-spot painting programmes. “At the end of the month-long exhibition, a beach carnival will also be held,” added Prasanth.

The gallery hours are from 10 am to 8 pm. As part of the inaugural art fiesta, a month-long art exhibition christened ‘Rebounds’ will be held where around 40 artworks of nine young artists will be exhibited. The paintings of Aji Adoor, Ahalya AS, Jagesh Edakad, Leenaraj R, Mathai K T, Shyne Kollad, Sujith S N, Sumesh Kamballur and Vyshakh K will be exhibited.

Sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman will oversee the activities of the art museum. For the efficient functioning of the museum, a committee will be formed where people can be a member with a contribution of Rs 100.

