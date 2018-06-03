First phase of Killiyar clean-up mission to be completed this month

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The first phase of the Killi river clean-up programme is expected to be completed by June 30, Killiyar Mission Samiti chairman and Vamanapuram MLA D K Murali said here on Saturday. He was addressing the media to share updates about the clean-up mission.

“We have made good progress in cleaning up the river by removing garbage pipelines from the source of the river at Karinchathimoola near Anad till Vazhayila in the corporation limits. So, we can complete the cleaning up of the river by this month-end. Besides, we are planning a slew of programmes to keep the river clean,” he said.

The cleaning drive is being carried out in a 22-km stretch of Karinchathimoola, Anad, Panavoor, Aruvikkara, Karakulam and Nedumangad municipality.

Cleaning of streams under way

Murali added that the cleaning of 31 narrow streams is underway to ease the flow of water. Other plans include restoring Thalakulam at Karinchathimoola and the survey of Killi river shores.Earlier, the city corporation had rolled out a slew of initiatives for the rejuvenation mission. The programme being planned across the 16-km stretch of the Killiyar, which passes through the corporation, is being rolled out after considering reports submitted by junior health inspectors from seven circles - Vattiyoorkavu, Sasthamangalam, Jagathy, Chenthitta, Karamana, Chala and Manacaud.

It was in April that the Killiyar got much-needed attention in the form of the Killiyar Mission, a voluntary programme chalked out by Haritha Kerala Mission to clean the river through people’s participation.

While initiating various measures such as constructing check dams, strengthening boundaries by laying geo-textiles and planting trees, the mission had also considered a status report on the river prepared by Karakulam Rural Study Centre.

Before embarking on the drive, the mission had organised a gathering called Puzhayarivu, which was attended by people’s representatives, volunteers and others.